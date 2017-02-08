India will host the first meeting of ...

India will host the first meeting of national security advisers of BIMSTEC countries

NEW DELHI: India will host the first meeting of national security advisers of BIMSTEC countries in the coming months to cooordinate action against terrorism, extremism and radicalization. This was offered by India at the BIMSTEC senior officials meeting in Kathmandu today.

Chicago, IL

