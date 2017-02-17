India to link Kathmandu with Delhi, Kolkata by rail
Kathmandu, Feb 20 - India's Minister of Railways Suresh Prabhu announced here that it would soon link Kathmandu to New Delhi and Kolkata using direct railway lines, in a bid to strengthen cross-border connectivity and facilitate movement of people between the two countries. Prabhu, who is here to address the Nepal Infrastructure Summit, said that this could happen as soon as Nepal signed a Memorandum of Understanding for engineering surveys.
