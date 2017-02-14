India gives NRs 85 million for buildi...

India gives NRs 85 million for building 2 schools,hospital in Nepal1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: India.com

Kathmandu, Feb 10: India has contributed 85 million Nepali rupees for the construction of two school buildings and one community hospital in Nepal's eastern Dolakha district. "Ambassador of India Ranjit Rae handed over two schools and one community hospital to the people of Dolakha district," according to a statement issued by the Indian Embassy here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,445 • Total comments across all topics: 278,858,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC