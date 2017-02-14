India gives NRs 85 million for building 2 schools,hospital in Nepal1 hour ago
Kathmandu, Feb 10: India has contributed 85 million Nepali rupees for the construction of two school buildings and one community hospital in Nepal's eastern Dolakha district. "Ambassador of India Ranjit Rae handed over two schools and one community hospital to the people of Dolakha district," according to a statement issued by the Indian Embassy here.
