India attempting to block new Saarc chief: Pakistan daily

Islamabad, Feb 1 - The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, beleaguered by internal rifts, is headed for more difficult days as India is attempting to block on procedural grounds the appointment of a Pakistani diplomat as the next secretary general of the eight-member grouping, a Pakistani daily said on Wednesday. The Saarc secretariat can, therefore, potentially remain a headless body for a long time if the stalemate prolongs and the dispute is not resolved soon, Dawn said.

