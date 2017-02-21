India approves 16 road projects in Nepal

Kathmandu, Feb 23 - India has approved 16 road projects to be undertaken through its financial assistance to the Himalayan country under the third Line of Credit. The matter was agreed upon here on Wednesday during the 5th bilateral two-day Line of Credit Review Meeting between the two governments.

Chicago, IL

