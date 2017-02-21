In Nepal, parties are pulling in different directions while a Maoist group threatens violence
Valerie Julliand, UN resident coordinator, met Prime Minister Dahal Thursday, and expressed her dissatisfaction over adequate powers not being given to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Every political actor and power centre seems to agree that the country needs to be rescued from the mess it is in.
