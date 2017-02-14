Farnborough restaurant raises more th...

Farnborough restaurant raises more than A 4,000 for local charities at 18th anniversary celebration

The restaurant will split the money raised at the event between local charities Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice, Mike Jackson House and Parkside From left to right: Deputy chief of mission to the Nepal Embassy Sharad Raj Aran, Aldershot MP Sir Gerald Howarth, Gurkha Palace owner Surya Gurung, Babita Gurung, Mayor of Rushmoor Cllr Jacqui Vosper and ambassador of Nepal to the UK, Dr Durga Bahadur Subedi A Nepalese restaurant in Farnborough has held its 18th anniversary event, and raised more than 4,000 for charities in the local are while doing so.

