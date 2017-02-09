Fancy a Facebook Live at 17,000 ft? I...

Fancy a Facebook Live at 17,000 ft? It might soon be possible at the Everest base camp

Soon you will have internet access in the Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain. Visitors will be able to tweet, chat, email and share from the Lukla-Everest Base Camp and the Annapurna Base Camp with the help of free Wi-Fi offered by Nepal.



