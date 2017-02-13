Ex-Gurkha bids to reclaim - oldest on Everest' title

KATHMANDU: An 85-year-old former Gurkha is making a bid to reclaim his title as the world's oldest person to summit Mount Everest. A Guinness World Record certificate hangs proudly in Min Bahadur Sherchan's Kathmandu home and by the end of this year's spring climbing season he hopes to have a second one hanging next to it.

