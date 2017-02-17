Everest Rescue pilot Jason Laing expl...

Everest Rescue pilot Jason Laing explains why he doesn't like the word 'hero'

If you asked me what I do on a normal day, I would reply, "I sit around on the sofa watching TV programmes and then occasionally write about them". If, on the other hand, you asked the New Zealand high-altitude helicopter pilot Jason Laing what he does on a normal day, he would reply, "I fly my B3 helicopter 23,000 feet up Mt Everest and rescue climbers who are trapped and in mortal danger on the slopes of the world's highest mountain."

Chicago, IL

