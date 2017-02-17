Endeavouring for peace in South Asia ...

Endeavouring for peace in South Asia through literature

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

New Delhi, Feb 21 - A literature festival is all set to bring artists from South Asia -- sans Pakistan -- together, aiming to endeavour for peace in the region. The South Asian Literature Festival will be organised by the Foundation of SAARC Writers and Literature from February 24 to February 26 at the India International Centre here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,254 • Total comments across all topics: 279,044,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC