Education leaders reassure students in wake of Trump orders

Monday Feb 13

Under the deceptively mild heading "Preserving a Strong and Vital Vermont," Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe has issued a blistering critique of President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration, calling them a way of distracting from issues of poverty and racism at home. "Vermont strongly stands against the prejudice and intolerance that characterize the current immigration proposals coming out of Washington," Holcombe wrote in the memo to school administrators and teachers, "as well as casual talk about federal National Guard and law enforcement intervention in communities whose real challenges stem from the ravages of poverty or racism."

