Curtain rises on India Art Fair, majo...

Curtain rises on India Art Fair, major focus on South Asia

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

New Delhi, Feb 2 - The ninth edition of the India Art Fair that began here on Thursday exhibits a rare mix of colours, grandeur and, with its continued focus in nurturing global interest in South Asian arts, showcases works of emerging as well as established artists from the region. The three-day fair is joined by participating South Asian galleries like Britto Arts Trust from Dhaka, Nepal Art Council from Kathmandu, Theertha International Artists' Collective from Colombo and Blueprint 12 from New Delhi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,482 • Total comments across all topics: 278,508,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC