Curtain rises on India Art Fair, major focus on South Asia

New Delhi, Feb 2 - The ninth edition of the India Art Fair that began here on Thursday exhibits a rare mix of colours, grandeur and, with its continued focus in nurturing global interest in South Asian arts, showcases works of emerging as well as established artists from the region. The three-day fair is joined by participating South Asian galleries like Britto Arts Trust from Dhaka, Nepal Art Council from Kathmandu, Theertha International Artists' Collective from Colombo and Blueprint 12 from New Delhi.

