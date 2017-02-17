China, Nepal discuss defence ties

Kathmandu, Feb 19 - A military delegation from the Chinese People's Liberation Army Western Theatre Command held a meeting with Nepal's Chief of Army Staff Rajendra Chhetri here on Sunday. The two sides held discussions about various issues of mutual interest and bilateral ties, Xinhua news agency quoted a Nepal Army statement.

