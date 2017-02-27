China hopes Nepal joins Belt and Road...

China hopes Nepal joins Belt and Road Initiative soon

Kathmandu, Feb 28 - China's Ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong said on Tuesday that his country is hoping Nepal would soon become member of the Belt and Road Initiative. The ambassador made the remarks while addressing the 14th Annual General Meeting of the Nepal-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kathmandu.

Chicago, IL

