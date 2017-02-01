Children work their fingers to the bo...

Children work their fingers to the bone for Nepal's bricks

The children of the kiln: Boys and girls work their fingers to the bone toiling for pennies to make bricks in Nepal The grim 14-hour days are worked predominantly by people from the age of eight to 50 in the Nepalese hills Families pick up a measly pay cheque at the end of the week and stay in on-site shabby housing near the kiln Bleak photographs have revealed Nepal's children of the kiln - the boys and girls tasked with working their fingers to the bone to produce the country's bricks. As Nepalese cities continue to grow and the nation struggles to recover from two earthquakes in 2015, the demand for bricks is higher than ever and kiln owners are capitalising on cheap labour to line their pockets.

