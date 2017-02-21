'Bhootnath' director Vivek Sharma says Nepali criminal kidnapped him

Bollywood director Vivek Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Bhootnath', has tweeted to external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj saying that a Nepali national kidnapped him and took away the footage of his Nepali film 'Maro Paiso Khoi'. After Sharma decided to shoot the film in Nepal, a close friend and small-time actor Amir Shaikh, gave him the contact of a person named Rose Rana and said that he would help him in the making of the film.

