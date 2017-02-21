'Bhootnath' director Vivek Sharma say...

'Bhootnath' director Vivek Sharma says Nepali criminal kidnapped him

Bollywood director Vivek Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Bhootnath', has tweeted to external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj saying that a Nepali national kidnapped him and took away the footage of his Nepali film 'Maro Paiso Khoi'. After Sharma decided to shoot the film in Nepal, a close friend and small-time actor Amir Shaikh, gave him the contact of a person named Rose Rana and said that he would help him in the making of the film.

Chicago, IL

