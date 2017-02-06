9th Gorkha Rifles bi-centenary celebrations held in Nepal1 hour ago

9th Gorkha Rifles bi-centenary celebr...

9th Gorkha Rifles bi-centenary celebrations held in Nepal

Sunday

Pokhara [Nepal], Feb. 6 : The bi-centenary celebrations to mark 200 years of 9th Gorkha Rifles were organised at Pension Paying Office in Pokhara on Saturday. The event was organised under the aegis of Defence Wing, Embassy of India.

