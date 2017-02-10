650 transgenders in Nepal apply for c...

650 transgenders in Nepal apply for civil services

Kathmandu, Feb 11 - For the first time in the history of Nepal, 651 transgenders applied for civil service exams conducted by the Public Service Commission last year, a media report said. The forms for civil service jobs exams had three gender options, one for male examinees, the other for females, and the third for the 'Other' sex, Kathmandu Post reported.

