2.3 Million People Visit Nepalese Ex-King's Palace

By Yuba Nath Lamsal KATHMANDU, Feb 6 - Over 2.3 million people from Nepal and abroad visited the former king's palace - the Narayanhity Palace - which has been turned into the Narayanhiti Palace Museum, last year, chief of the museum Rohit Kumar Dhungana said. "Altogether 1.13 million people and 995,549 students from Nepal; 130,188 visitors from the SAARC countries and China; and 55,224 tourists from the est of the world visited the museum till the end of last year," Dhungana said.

Chicago, IL

