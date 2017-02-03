2.3 Million People Visit Nepalese Ex-King's Palace
By Yuba Nath Lamsal KATHMANDU, Feb 6 - Over 2.3 million people from Nepal and abroad visited the former king's palace - the Narayanhity Palace - which has been turned into the Narayanhiti Palace Museum, last year, chief of the museum Rohit Kumar Dhungana said. "Altogether 1.13 million people and 995,549 students from Nepal; 130,188 visitors from the SAARC countries and China; and 55,224 tourists from the est of the world visited the museum till the end of last year," Dhungana said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC