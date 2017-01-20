Your daily briefing on China

The G4136 train runs on the Shuitongmuzhai bridge of the Shanghai-Kunming high-speed railway in Anshun, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 28, 2016. Hi, here's what you need to know about China: BEIJING -- The State Council, China's cabinet, will abolish another 39 items of administrative approval to streamline the economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.