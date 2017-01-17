Vegetable imports from India to Nepal...

Vegetable imports from India to Nepal on rise

Kathmandu, Jan 22 - Vegetable imports by Nepal from India have continued to increase even though the region has seen a rise in commercial vegetable farming, a media report said on Sunday. According to recent statistics, the region imports vegetables worth around Nepalese Rs 55 billion every year.

