Two Indians held in Nepal for ATM fraud
Kathmandu, Jan 22 - Two Indian nationals were arrested by Nepal Police here on the charge of ATM fraud. Iqtedar Khan, 23, from Chandigarh, and Niranjan Mehta, 33, from Delhi, stole money from at least 12 ATM machines here.
