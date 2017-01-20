Two Chinese aircrafts to arrive in Ne...

Two Chinese aircrafts to arrive in Nepal by Saturday0 min ago

Kathmandu, Jan. 25 : Two Chinese aircrafts bought by the Nepal Airlines Corporation are scheduled to arrive in Kathmandu by Saturday. The aircraft to be imported are MA 60 and Y 12 which have a seat capacity of 56 and 18 respectively, reports the Himalayan Times.

