Transgender model to feature in India fashion show for first time
A transgender model will walk the ramp at one of India's premier fashion events next month for the first time, a sign of greater acceptance of a community that is ostracized despite recent laws ensuring their protection and more opportunities. Anjali Lama, who is from Nepal, first auditioned for the Lakm Fashion Week last year but was rejected, she said.
