This Helicopter Tour of the Himalayas Goes Above and Beyond

Pop quiz: What's better than visiting one of the highest mountains in the world by helicopter? How about visiting eight of the highest mountains in the world by helicopter? For years thrill-seekers have been getting a new perspective on one of the greatest wonders of the natural world by hopping a helicopter for a day trip to Everest Base Camp instead. This year, luxury outfitter Remote Lands is taking the Himalayan helicopter ride to new heights by taking guests on a tour of eight of the prodigious mountain range's most impressive peaks.

Chicago, IL

