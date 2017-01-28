These are the true working horses: Spotlight on equines in Asian brick kiln industry
Three international charities are banding together to tackle the welfare, labour and environmental ramifications of South Asia's brick making industry. Donkeys, mules and horses transport bricks within the kilns and to locations for use in the construction industry, and provide their owners and handlers with an income.
