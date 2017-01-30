Standoff between Prachanda, Madhesis continues in Nepal
Kathmandu, Jan 30 - Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' held another round of inconclusive talks with the Nepali Congress and the Madhesi Morcha on Monday as the Morcha said a firm no to local body polls before broad-based constitutional amendments. The Morcha alleges that the Prime Minister has repeatedly failed to keep his promises made to them while assuming office in August last year.
