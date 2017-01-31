She's just 32, and the mother of 10 children

MAKWANPUR: Sukumaya Chepang is only 32. She got married when she was 14 and in the last 18 years, she has given birth to 10 babies.Sukumaya's is a case that spells the problem of early marriage, lack of awareness about reproductive health, and above all the abject poverty in which this mother of 10 and other girls are living in the country. Giving birth to seven daughters and three sons just at the age of 32 means the mother and children's health at huge risk.

