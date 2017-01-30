SAARC member states to meet in Nepal12 min ago
Kathmandu, Jan 30: Senior officials of the eight member states of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation will meet here this week to attend the Programming Committee. This will be the first meeting of the SAARC member countries since the postponement of the 19th SAARC summit in Islamabad last November, officials said on Sunday.
