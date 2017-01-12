Running in Nepal to raise money for e...

Running in Nepal to raise money for earthquake victims

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Speedygeoff's school of running

"Cairns-based Som Tamang is no stranger to charity work, having founded Friends of Himalayan Children , which aims to halt child labour and slavery. "On April 25, 2015, Mr Tamang lost his brother Amber in the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that killed almost 9,000 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Speedygeoff's school of running.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News Nepal quake forces 'living goddess' to break se... (Jul '15) Jul '15 NIK 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,288 • Total comments across all topics: 277,866,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC