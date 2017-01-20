RJ the Ripper: Nepal's National DH Champion - Rajesh Magar's...

RJ the Ripper: Nepal's National DH Ch...

Nineteen-year-old Rajesh 'RJ' Magar, Nepal's National Downhill Champion, made his first park bike from a dime-store discard. He talked a Kathmandu welder through cutting off the headset of his prized Oscar frame and re-welding it slacker, at the same time turning the hardtail into a full-suspension with the addition of a found motorcycle shock.

