Pumping life into Sukhna

Since January 16, the Chandigarh Administration has been using a 450 m pipeline to divert 2 million gallons of water per day to the lake from 7 tubewells located near the Chandigarh Golf Club. The operation to fill the rain-fed lake will continue until March, when the demand for water in the city is likely to rise.

