New project aims to build resilience to earthquakes in the remote Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan

A new interdisciplinary project led by researchers at the University of Bristol aims to develop resilience and research capacity in the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan to cope with earthquakes and their cascading effects on the country's environment, business, infrastructure, and society. The project, Building Bhutanese Resilience Against Cataclysmic Events is funded by NERC as part of its Global Challenges Research Fund.

Chicago, IL

