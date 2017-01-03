Nepal's Supreme Court paves way for d...

Nepal's Supreme Court paves way for deliberation on second Constitution Amendment Bill

The Supreme Court of Nepal has cleared the way for Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal-led government to table the second Constitution Amendment Bill for deliberation in Parliament. This came after a division bench of Chief Justice Sushila Karki and Justice Ishwor Prasad Khatiwada earlier on Monday declined to issue an interim order against the government's move to amend the Constitution citing the principle of separation of powers, reports the Kathmandu Post.

