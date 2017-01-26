Nepal's Runner Declared Adventurer Of The Year 2017

By Yuba Nath Lamsal KATHMANDU, Jan 27 -- Nepal's runner Mira Rai has been declared the 2017 National Geographic People's Choice Adventurer of the Year for her tireless efforts in breaking down barriers for women in Nepal through sports. She was selected from an impressive group of adventurers whose extraordinary achievements in exploration, conservation, humanitarianism and adventure sports distinguished them in the past year, the Nationanl Geographic said in a press release.

