Nepal's Madhesi parties announce fres...

Nepal's Madhesi parties announce fresh protests on Feb 56 hours ago

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Kathmandu, Jan 29 Madhesi parties today said they will hold fresh protests in Nepal's southern Terai region next week to exert pressure on the Prachanda government to address their demands through an amendment to the new Constitution. The Joint Democratic Madhesi Front , an alliance of seven Madhes-based parties, decided to stage mass protests at the headquarters of Terai districts on February 5, demanding the implementation of a 'three-point' agreement it had signed on August 3 the day Prachanda took over as prime minister.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,609 • Total comments across all topics: 278,387,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC