Nepal's Madhesi parties announce fresh protests on Feb 56 hours ago

Kathmandu, Jan 29 Madhesi parties today said they will hold fresh protests in Nepal's southern Terai region next week to exert pressure on the Prachanda government to address their demands through an amendment to the new Constitution. The Joint Democratic Madhesi Front , an alliance of seven Madhes-based parties, decided to stage mass protests at the headquarters of Terai districts on February 5, demanding the implementation of a 'three-point' agreement it had signed on August 3 the day Prachanda took over as prime minister.

