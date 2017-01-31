Nepal's first transgender model Anjal...

Nepal's first transgender model Anjali Lama (centre). Photo: AFP

A Nepali who will become the first transgender model to walk the runway at an Indian fashion show hopes to inspire other victims of gender identity discrimination across conservative South Asia. Anjali Lama, who was born a man in rural Nepal, was ostracised by members of her own family after telling them 12 years ago that she wanted to live as a woman.

