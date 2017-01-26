Nepali woman, child found dead in Mel...

Nepali woman, child found dead in Melbourne

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan. 30 : A Nepali woman and her three-year-old daughter were found dead at their house in Pascoe Vale, a suburb near Melbourne in Australia, on Sunday. Their identities have not been ascertained and the cause behind their death is also not known, reports the Himalayan Times.

