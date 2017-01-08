Nepalese villagers embrace running fo...

Nepalese villagers embrace running for earthquake recovery

4 hrs ago Read more: ABC News

The urge to run is an instinctive reaction in an earthquake, but Nepalese expatriate Som Tamang has taken that one step further by creating a charity event to raise money for quake victims in his home village near Kathmandu. Cairns-based Som Tamang is no stranger to charity work, having founded Friends of Himalayan Children , which aims to halt child labour and slavery.

Chicago, IL

