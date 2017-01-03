Nepalese opposition stages mass rally...

Nepalese opposition stages mass rally in Kathmandu

Oli, a former prime minister and chairman of the opposition party, has vowed not to allow the passing of the amendment bill in parliament. [File: Reuters] Tens of thousands of Nepal's opposition supporters have marched in the capital Kathmandu against a move to amend the country's controversial constitution.

