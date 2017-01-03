Nepal: Two Indian nationals arrested with brown heroin

Kathmandu, Jan 8 : Two Indian nationals have been arrested in Nepal in possession of 21 grams brown heroin, media reports said. [NK World] The arrestees have been identified as Din Dayal Rao and Manoj Kumar Tripathi from Bisheshworgunj of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh of India, The Himalayan Times reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.