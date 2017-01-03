Nepal: Two Indian nationals arrested ...

Nepal: Two Indian nationals arrested with brown heroin

Sunday

Kathmandu, Jan 8 : Two Indian nationals have been arrested in Nepal in possession of 21 grams brown heroin, media reports said. [NK World] The arrestees have been identified as Din Dayal Rao and Manoj Kumar Tripathi from Bisheshworgunj of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh of India, The Himalayan Times reported.

