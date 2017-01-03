Nepal Telecom launches post-paid 4G

According to a report from the Himalayan Times, 4G coverage is so far limited to 308 base transceiver stations ( in Pokhara. While services are currently only available to NT's post-paid customers, a pre-paid offering is due to be added on 4 February.

