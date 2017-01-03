Nepal seeks urgent succour on notes
New Delhi. Jan. 5: India needs to "urgently" compensate Nepal for the scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes held by its citizens to avoid eroding recent goodwill, Kathmandu's ambassador here has cautioned.
