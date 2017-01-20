Nepal sacks quake reconstruction chief

Sushil Gyewali was appointed head of the National Reconstruction Authority a year ago after months of political wrangling over who should lead the agency. Nepalese earthquake reconstruction authority chief, Sushil Gyewali, pictured during an interview with AFP in Kathmandu on January 13, 2016 AFP/Prakash MATHEMA KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday sacked the chief of its earthquake reconstruction body, a move seen by critics as politically motivated and likely to further delay rebuilding following the April 2015 disaster.

