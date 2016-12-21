Nepal receives 40 mega watt of electricity from India20 min ago

Nepal receives 40 mega watt of electr...

Nepal receives 40 mega watt of electricity from India

Kathmandu, Jan 2 : Nepal has received 40 mega watt of electricity from India, taking the total import of power from the country to 340 mega watt, as part of the Himalayan nation's efforts to end load-shedding. Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Energy, Dinesh Kumar Ghimire expressed hope that the country will become free from load-shedding now.

