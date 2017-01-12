Nepal presses for early resolution of...

Nepal presses for early resolution of currency woes1 hour ago

New Delhi, Jan 13: Nepal today said its people were facing a lot of hardship due to India's demonetisation decision as high-value India currency notes were in large circulation and failure to resolve the problem soon may erode their faith in Indian government's assurances. A Nepalese delegation comprising top officials of Nepal's Finance and Foreign ministries as well as Nepal Rastra Bank is currently holding talks with RBI and concerned Indian agencies to thrash out a solution to the problem, Nepalese Ambassador Deep Kumar Upadhyay said.

