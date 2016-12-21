Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal likely to table...

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal likely to table Constitution Amendment Bill 'tomorrow'1 hour ago

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan. 1: After the Madhes-based parties renewed their pledge to support the holding of local elections, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has agreed to table the Constitution Amendment Bill in Parliament, possibly on Monday. An agreement was reached on Saturday between senior leaders of the CPN and leaders from the Samyukta Loktantrik Madhesi Morcha during a meeting held at the Prime Minister's Baluwatar residence, reports The Kathmandu Post.

Chicago, IL

