Nepal parliament approves third poll-...

Nepal parliament approves third poll-related bill

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

The bill is the third poll-related law introduced over the last week's time the Bill to Amend and Integrate Laws Related to the Election Commission and the Bill Related to Voter List have already been approved and are in the process of being legitimatized by the President, reports the Kathmandu Post. The bill was tabled by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Bimalendra Nidhi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,513 • Total comments across all topics: 278,429,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC