Nepal parliament approves third poll-related bill
The bill is the third poll-related law introduced over the last week's time the Bill to Amend and Integrate Laws Related to the Election Commission and the Bill Related to Voter List have already been approved and are in the process of being legitimatized by the President, reports the Kathmandu Post. The bill was tabled by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Bimalendra Nidhi.
