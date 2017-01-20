Nepal names new quake reconstruction head, citing delays

Nepal fired the head of its earthquake reconstruction agency and named his predecessor to the job in a game of musical chairs that critics say is only making conditions worse for the survivors of the 2015 disaster. A laborer sits on top of the debris of a monastery damaged during the 2015 earthquake, in Swayambhunath Stupa, a UNESCO world heritage site in Kathmandu, Nepal January 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.